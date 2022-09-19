‘Conspiracy’ wins as NAB cases against rulers ended: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said the main objective of ‘conspiracy’ had been achieved, as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) billions of rupees corruption cases against the incumbent rulers had ended.

Lashing out at the ruling alliance in a tweet, Fawad said they had achieved the main objective behind the ‘conspiracy’ of overthrowing the PTI government.

Fawad tweeted, “The money of public was distributed and consumed by these gang of thieves and dacoits,” says a news report. He further urged people to come out and get the rulers back to justice. “Let the people thwart this great robbery and get real freedom,” he added.