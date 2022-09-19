People in Tharparkar for ‘long march’ against price hike

SUKKUR: The residents of Mithi gathered at Kashmir Chowk to register their protest against the rising prices of flour in Tharparkar, demanding PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to carry out a ‘long march’ towards Islamabad against price hike, what he had done in the PTI’s previous government.

The protesters said the prices of the flour were rising with each passing day but the PPP-led Sindh government was intended to control them. They said the flour hoarders and profiteers kept the stock after provincial government had announced the support price of Rs4,000 per mound for wheat but the consumers were left on the mercy of the profiteers and were forced to buy flour at Rs110 to Rs120 per/kg.

The protesters asked the PPP leadership to stop fooling people during their difficult time and held them responsible of rising prices of all essential commodities. “Why Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is not bothered to speak even a word on such worsening conditions,” they questioned and asked the PPP chairman to announce a long march towards Islamabad against the price hike like he did during Imran Khan’s government.