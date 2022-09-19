Death toll from flood rises to 678 in Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as 678 people lost their lives due to flash floods in Sindh. Besides, the calamity damaged over 1.6 million houses, destroyed 3.5 million acres of standing crops, displaced 6.8 million people and killed 216,683 animals.

According to the report issued by the Sindh government, the catastrophic flood damaged 1,697,157 houses – 1,001,959 houses partially and 695,198 completely.

In terms of aid, Sindh has received 240,881 tents and 608,608 ration bags from national and provincial disaster management authorities, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and other organisations for the 6.8 million flood victims, state the report.

In addition, it also got 231,367 plastic tarpaulins, around 1.96 million mosquito nets, 10 RO plants, 40,015 Jerry canes, 2,454 water coolers, 792 life saving jackets, 52 boats, 12 hundred hygiene kits and 27,798 kitchen sets.