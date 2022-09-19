Professors threaten to launch province-wide protest move

BANNU: The Professors Association of the Postgraduate College, Bannu, on Sunday threatened to launch a province-wide protest movement if action was not taken against the responsible police officials for torturing a professor of the college.

Speaking at a press conference, the association president Prof Saudur Rahman along with cabinet members Prof Abdur Rashid, Prof taj Ali Khan and others alleged that the police had tortured Prof Dr Yousaf Janab for no fault and had kept him habeas corpus.

They said that the victim Professor Yousaf Janab, who is also chairman of the Pashto Department of Postgraduate College, Bannu, introduced himself to the police but the Deputy Superintendent of Police Adnan Shahid and other cops did not listen to him and subjected him to severe torture.

They said that another professor accompanied him and he was the witness of all the episode while a student Najeebullah had recorded a video of the incident as well.

They alleged that the police later put him in illegal detention.

The teaching staff of the college to launch a province-wide protest movement if action was not taken against the ‘erring’ cops.