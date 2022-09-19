Adil Rashid expects tough contest between Pakistan, England teams

KARACHI: England cricketer Adil Rashid believes that being in Pakistan before to play in Pakistan Super League gives England players an experience of conditions here in Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview to Geo News, the 34-year-old England cricketer said he expects a tough contest between the two teams in 7 T20s, which start from 20th September in Karachi.

“A lot of the England boys have played in PSL before, so they know these conditions. So, that also gives us experience as well for them to give us feedback on how we should play and how the wickets are as well.

“Both sides are very strong, we have got good batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders, and it is also the same with Pakistan, they’re very strong in the home conditions and it’d be a very tough series,” said the England bowler.

The veteran of 118 ODIs and 76 T20Is said that Pakistan is still a strong squad even if they’re without Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman. “It’s the squad effort, their squad is very strong, with or without Shaheen or Fakhar, they got a strong side, so, we’re not taking this lightly. We’re going to try our best to win the series and try our best to compete and that’s what we’re looking forward to,” said the England spinner.

Talking about touring Pakistan, Adil Rashid said that it was a proud moment for him. “It is a proud moment for me especially because my family is from Pakistan and obviously coming back and playing first time.

So, it’s a historical moment not just for myself but also for the whole team and this whole squad and everybody’s really looking forward to it,” he said.

The England cricketer said that he was expecting a big crowd during T20Is in Karachi and Lahore.

“Definitely expecting a big crowd whoever can come, come and support both teams because it’s going to be entertainment and good games,” he concluded.