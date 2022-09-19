Second phase of matric, inter exams to be deferred in flood-hit areas

KARACHI: The second phase of matriculation and intermediate annual examinations in the country for the year 2022 will not be held on time in the flood-affected areas, however, the exams will be held on time in the remaining areas as the schedule would be shared with Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Secretariat after approval by the respective BCCs of the concerned province.

This approval was given in the meeting of the Inter-Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC), which was chaired by Chairman of Lahore Board Dr Mirza Habib Ali.

According to the minutes of the meeting, after detailed discussion, the forum resolved that the provincial BCCs will organise a special meeting at the earliest to deliberate and finalise the amount to be contributed for the flood victims and will forward their donations in the shape of cross-cheque to the IBCC Secretariat, Islamabad, for onward submission in the account of the government.

It was further resolved that the heads of BCCs will share reports with IBCC Secretariat regarding the initiatives taken by the board members in the flood-affected areas and the IBCC will also compile a comprehensive report for the government.

The forum unanimously resolved to provide medical treatment from selected private hospitals as well as test facilities from the private labs, as permissible to the employees of other BISEs, especially the FBISE and advised the secretary IBCC to ensure implementation of these decisions of the IBCC forum in letter and spirit.

The forum ratified above deliberations as the service structure and career of employees of the IBCC would be secured in all respects as deliberated above.

The chairman IBCC thanked the members and reiterated that the IBCC forum will work on the policy-making for the boards to make examinations and assessment system more effective.