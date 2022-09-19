The perplexing side of the Marvel model

Nearly every major actor, director, and writer is experimenting with streaming, particularly with the popular model of limited series.

In the beginning, it was an industry game-changer, as Netflix, the streaming giant, dropped an entire debut season of the David Fincher-produced series House of Cards. It featured movie stars such as Kevin Spacey (before allegations against the actor had been made) and Robin Wright. Fincher also directed the pilot.

It was a runaway hit.

Netflix went on a cruise where it poached creators from other networks and cable services. Among the most popular names include Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, Private Practice, and Scandal), David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (showrunners of HBO’s mammoth hit Game of Thrones), Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story and its offshoot series, Pose), and former American President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

It sounded great at first but Netflix killed the network era and ushered in the streaming era where even tech giant Apple decided to launch its own streaming site, Apple Plus, with original content.

So, while more and more Hollywood actors, writers, and directors seem to be going towards streaming (and creating quality content), it has created too many streaming sites, sending Netflix into an overdrive.

But even worse is the state of Disney Plus. Apart from owning its Oscar winning animation content that appeals to children and even adults, it’s calling all the chits in.

As the parent company of Marvel Studios, with the rise of the streaming service, Marvel, too, has gone in an unbelievably erratic mission of creating content based on comic books.

When it was just Netflix at its peak, other shows had audiences excited. Now Marvel Cinematic Universe that showed promise in the last decade is a bit haywire.

As Pakistanis, irrespective of being a Marvel fan or not, we did develop a bias for the MCU with the launch and success of Ms. Marvel, the series featuring a leading character who is Pakistani as well as the presence of Pakistani music and actors and its global appeal, convincing us of its superiority.

So, putting that innate bias and therefore Ms. Marvel aside, MCU’s fourth phase feels like a dangling disaster.

During MCU’s original plans, they released one-off films first (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther) that culminated in films like The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Since then, Marvel has gone from being a favourite to disappointing fans. Instead of making solo films on new characters first before making a combined superhero film, it’s decided to go the streaming route. After all, its series do go to Disney Plus.

You need to subscribe to Disney Plus to follow your favorite superhero. Netflix is not going to be enough.

Fans have to keep track and watch a slew of shows before being able to enjoy the newer batch of films.

So, even as Marvel Studios has some successes like Spider-Man: No Way Home, most of its content is surprisingly underwhelming.

After Thor: Ragnarok, there wasn’t a need for Thor: Love and Thunder but here it is.

Things keep getting worse. To keep up with what’ll happen in MCU’s upcoming phase, you need to watch a bundle of limited series, such as Loki, I Am Groot, Wanda Vision, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and many more. These series will help when you watch MCU films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. All these series will bring back a combined film, either in the form of Eternals in a second iteration, or something else or even another version of Avengers.

Several detractors of the MCU films such as Chris Nolan may be switching side from DC Comics quite possibly because of one reason: it is lucrative, and for a man like Nolan, these lucrative deals are just meant to fuel his other masterpieces. But can he turn around things at MCU?

In the end, though, the original Batman trilogy by Chris Nolan and The Joker by Todd Phillips had Oscar wins. Joker got Joaquin Phoenix, the antagonist and protagonist paradoxically enough an Oscar in the leading man category. Another major Oscar victory before The Joker was made by Phillips, which went to Heath Ledger, also for playing the same character. He won for his role in The Dark Knight posthumously in supporting actor category.

DC Comics may not have gotten everything right with decisions like casting Ben Affleck as Batman or releasing one-off films after the superhero mixture Justice League. But when they do get things right, it leads to compelling work.

The recent film The Batman by Matt Reeves, featuring Robert Pattinson, and preceding work like the Batman trilogy by Chris Nolan do make a case for DC. They may be releasing fewer films in comparison to Marvel, but the latter is responsible for superhero fatigue while the former is notable for thoughtful films like Joker. Will Marvel change track or keep throwing content at us? The way Marvel was embraced more than a decade ago by the audience had to do with its original format of one film followed by another. But this expectation that films and connected series need to be watched is rather nonsense. The bigger question is whether Marvel is doing this excessive superhero run for Disney Plus via MCU’s achievements. If so, fans will not respond kindly. The all-star Eternals is one example. Time to change and mix it up for Marvel is here. In the meantime, point DC Comics.