Pak-Afghan highway blocked in protest

JAMRUD: The local people here on Sunday blocked the Pak-Afghan highway for traffic at Ali Majid as a mark of protest against the police.
Earlier, speaking at a press conference at the Jamrud Press Club, one Kifayat, Haji Kabir and Khalid Khan, said that they were traveling along with women in a car to visit their relatives when the cops manning the Takhta Baig checkpost signaled them to stop.
They said that the cops accused them of smuggling drugs and took them along with the women to a
workshop where they searched the car but found nothing.
After the press conference, the local people staged a protest against the police and closed the Pak-Afghan highway to traffic. They demanded the government to take action against the cops in question.
District Police Officer of Khyber Imran Khan took notice of the incident and formed an investigation committee to probe the matter within two days. Later, the protesters opened the Pak-Afghan highway to traffic and dispersed peacefully.
