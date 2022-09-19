Jirga vows to restore lasting peace

KHAR: Officials said on Sunday that strenuous efforts were being made for the restoration of lasting peace in Bajaur tribal district.

Speaking at a grand jirga here, Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir, Bajaur Scouts Brigadier Rao Imran and District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said that tribes people had rendered great sacrifices against militancy and for the restoration of peace in the region.

Tribal elders, political and traders’ leaders and people from different walks of life attended the jirga.

The officials said that a number of steps were being taken to end target-killing, extortion, militancy and all kinds of crimes from the district.

They said that no incident of target-killing had been reported during the current month owing to the measures taken by the district administration and police.

Addressing the jirga, tribal elders, including Maulana Guldad Khan, Maulana Zakirullah, Malik Shaheen, Aurangzeb Iqilabi, Malik Mahmood Khan and others said that the tribes people had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terrorism but now they should not be ignored and left at the mercy of militants and extortionists.

They complained that their sacrifices were being ignored and harassed one pretext or the other after the merger.