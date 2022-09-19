KP govt accused of mishandling dengue infection spread

PESHAWAR: Local Government (LG) elected representatives from different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday expressed concern over the fast-spreading dengue viral infection and alleged that the KP government was not prepared to cope with the situation.

The village and neighbourhood councils chairmen of Faqirabad, Gulbahar, Zargarabad, Hayatabad, Sufaid Dheri, Regi Lalma, Palosi, Tehkal and Akhunabad said the dengue viral infection was spreading rapidly in Peshawar.

They said the two wards allocated for treating the dengue patients at the Lady Reading Hospital and Khyber Teaching Hospital were crowded.

The chairmen including Akhunzada Zahidullah Shah, Wali Muhammad, Arif Khan, Afridi Khan, Tariq Hussain, Momin Khan, Nek Muhammad and others said the government, health and other relevant departments were least bothered about the raid spread of the dengue infection.

They said the government should utilize all resources to control the spread of the dengue virus.

The LG representatives asked the government to direct the departments concerned to start a fumigation campaign across the provincial capital. They also asked the government to ensure high-quality spray during the campaign.

The LG representatives said the government had blocked the funds of the local governments which, otherwise, could have handled dengue very effectively.

They said that the masses would suffer due to, what they alleged was, a dishonest approach by the KP government towards the elected bodies at the grassroots level.

The LG representatives said the development schemes in the provincial capital were not being effectively undertaken as the KP government had empowered non-elected persons and ignored the genuine representatives of the people chosen by them.

They warned of a sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building if the KP government did not take immediate steps to control the spread of the dengue virus.