Recharge wells not to affect sub-surface water quality

Islamabad : The ambitious plan to install around 100 rain harvesting recharge wells will not affect sub surface water quality and instead help maintain boring pressure in the residential areas.

According to the details, the civic agency is constantly evaluating the ongoing project and making all-out efforts to ensure this project not only helps harvest rain water but also removes contaminants with the help of filters. The civic agency revised this plan in the recent past and now it is making efforts to increase number of recharge wells up to 100 in the capital city.

According to the details, the project is new in the green capital and still in its initial phase but given its importance the civic agency intends to expand it in different areas of the city in coordination with the relevant organizations. The official statistics showed that installation of around 50 recharge wells is nearing completion after which they would start functioning under the supervision of a team comprising government officials and experts from other sectors.

The sites where water usually stands for 12 to 14 hours are being selected for the recharge wells in F, G, H and I series that will have a special filtration system that keeps the water clean from contaminants. These will also have flow meters and devices to measure the amount of water that will go underground.