Unhygienic conditions at ICT schools pose dengue threat

Islamabad : The surge in dengue cases in Islamabad has prompted parents to ask the authorities to take measures for improving the hygienic condition of the educational institution of Islamabad.

The parents have urged the authorities at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the controlling organization of 429 educational institutions, to pay attention to disorganized cleaning services at the schools. Sweepers and other cleaners should be held responsible for not fulfilling their duties efficiently.

While the inspection of the schools should be conducted on a regular basis in order to eliminate mosquito breeding sources. According to the official sources, unhygienic toilets and stagnant water in various schools of Islamabad are posing a serious dengue threat to the students.

Continuous leakage of water tap in the front yard of the junior section of Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/4 situated at sector I-8/2 has become a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes spreading the dreaded fever. No steps have been taken to drain the water.

Moreover washrooms of the college are also in unhygienic condition. Talking to APP, a grade-5 student of IMCG I-8/2 said that two out of six toilets in the school were not functional. “The remaining four toilets are very dirty and give off a foul smell. Water taps are also not in order. Soaps are not available to wash hands.”

She further said, “I avoid drinking water during school time and refrain using the toilets till I reach home. The condition of our playground is also miserable. Grass is not properly trimmed, which is leading to growth of bushes there. Teachers do not allow us to play in the ground due to dangerous condition of wild grass and poisonous insects.”

A student of 2nd year at Islamabad Model College for Girls I-14/3 said, The washrooms at the college are in a filthy state. One cannot even pass outside the toilet without having a foul smell.

Moreover, the surrounding area of the college is also stinking due to drug addicts.

A parent whose daughter studies at Islamabad Model School I-10/4, complained that his daughter has been infected by dengue virus because of unhygienic conditions while the authorities are showing neglect about the dengue and covid precautions. This situation is making students sick. Another parent whose daughter is a student of Islamabad Model Girls School G-13 said, “There are no proper arrangements for regular cleaning of toilets. My daughter said that no one used the washrooms unless there was an emergency. School administration seems to be reluctant in remedying the situation.”

A teacher on the condition of anonymity said, “The situation of schools has become alarming with the recent surge in the dengue cases. Many children have been infected from this deadly virus which has so far claimed a total of four lives in Islamabad till today.” When the dengue threat is looming large in the city, the authorities are least concerned about students’ health.