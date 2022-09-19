Early payment of dues to retirees ordered

LAHORE : Wafaqi Mohtasib has directed the Management of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) for an early payment of pending dues to its more than 300 retired employees.
According to Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, the management is
bound to clear the dues as per its commitment it
had given to the Enquiry officer. Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz A Qureshi has already given clear-cut directions for the settlement of issues relating to the
retired employees on
urgent basis, who have been facing hardships at the hand of unprecedented inflation.
These directions by Wafaqi Mohtasib were
an outcome of various complaints submitted by more than dozens of
pensioners.
LAHORE : Alhamra Art Museum at Gaddafi Stadium will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays. The museum houses works of...
Islamabad: Institute of Space Technology , Islamabad in collaboration with National Centre of GIS and Space...
Islamabad : Given the rising number of encroachments on verandas, footpaths and roadside pavements in the markets the...
LAHORE : The syndicate of Government College University Lahore has approved four new BS and three MPhil programmes...
LAHORE : The biennial elections of Pakistan Medical Association , Lahore chapter, for session 2023-2024 will be held...
LAHORE : A female officer from Balochistan has been appointed as DPO Layyah for the first time in Punjab.SP Shazia...
Comments