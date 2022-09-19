Early payment of dues to retirees ordered

LAHORE : Wafaqi Mohtasib has directed the Management of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) for an early payment of pending dues to its more than 300 retired employees.

According to Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, the management is

bound to clear the dues as per its commitment it

had given to the Enquiry officer. Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz A Qureshi has already given clear-cut directions for the settlement of ­issues relating to the

retired employees on

urgent basis, who have been facing hardships at the hand of unprecedented inflation.

These directions by Wafaqi Mohtasib were

an outcome of various complaints submitted by more than dozens of

pensioners.