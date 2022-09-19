Relief truck dispatched to flood affectees

Lahore : A network of NGOs in collaboration with Austria's welfare organisation Caritas organised a simple event to help the flood affectees.

A relief truck was dispatched from Lahore for the flood affectees. On this occasion, President Faces Pakistan Javed William said that the relief truck had ration bags, tents and mosquito nets containing essential items for 100 families, whereas before this most of the work regarding relief was done in Sanghar, Nowshera and DG Khan by Faces Pakistan. He appealed to the nation to help their suffering brethren. Andreas and Christopher, representatives of Caritas said it was admirable that people who love humanity around the world were fully supporting Pakistani people. Saira Butt and Balbit Singh who represent Youth Council for Interfaith and Harmony, said that they had collected funds with the help of youth belonging to different sectors and made use of social media. They also said that the youth of all religions played an exemplary role whenever there was crisis in the country. Board members of Faces Pakistan, Dr Syed Mubasher Ali, Ali Afzal, Barsila Jan and a large number of youth from different religions were present on this occasion.