191 dengue cases reported

LAHORE : The number of dengue virus cases is increasing as 191 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department, a total of 3,288 dengue cases have so far been reported during the current year while 4 people lost their lives to the virus and 787 patients are under-treatment in different hospitals of the province. All the suspected cases of dengue virus have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 2,667 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance. The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 427,986 indoor and 108,254 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

20 Covid-19 cases reported: The cases of coronavirus were decreasing as 20 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for P&SHD, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 521,978 while death toll 13,609 and recoveries 506,279.