Master plan launched to boost mineral sector

LAHORE : Mines and Minerals Department in line with the vision of the Punjab government has initiated a concrete master plan to shift from the traditional regulatory mode to a more facilitative, ease of business, investment attractive, sustainable and mines workers welfare oriented.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar organised by Mines & Minerals Department under the chairmanship of Minister for Mines and Minerals Latif Nazr via video link.

Asadullah Faiz, Secretary Mines and Minerals, Ms Sara Ahmad Cheema, Additional Secretary, Ms Aatika Ammar Bukhari, Deputy Secretary and senior officers of the department and stakeholders attended the seminar.

Syed Ishtiaq Hussain, Director General Mines and Minerals, explained that a concrete master plan for sustainable development of mineral sector is deliberated on the initiatives including rationalisation of size of Blocks and Tenure of Limestone/Ordinary Stone Leases, uniform policy for grant of all mineral concessions through open auction under PMC Rules-2002, Revision of Ordinary Sand Blocks/Zones areas to larger sized areas within a district throughout Punjab.

Moreover revision of rates of sale price of sand and surface rent issues, Up-dating the PMC Rules-2002 or replacing with the proposed “ACT”, establishment of machinery pool to facilitate mining sector are also included.

Mines labour welfare in health, group insurance and up-gradation of school/hospitals, no more mining without scientific approach and assurance of safe mining activities are the priority of the department.

The stakeholders conducted a detailed deliberations and arrived at unanimous communique on all the public beneficiary initiatives to bring a progressive mining sector in accordance with the vision of the government under the present dynamic leadership.

Updating the Punjab Mining Concession Rules 2002 and stream lining the policies thereunder would be the first step. The diligently provoked action plans would endeavour the new avenues of friendly mining business opportunities on more scientific lines and bring a sustainable development regime.