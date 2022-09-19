Man shot dead over langar distribution

LAHORE : A 57-year-old man was killed while three persons, including his two sons were injured at Maula Baksh Chowk, Lower Mall police area on Sunday, following an argument over the distribution of langar. A clash took place between the accused Babu Jut and Asghar during the distribution of langar at Maula Bakhsh Chowk, Lower Mall. The accused Babu Jut along with his accomplices opened fire, as a result, Asghar was killed while Asad, Ehsan and Ahsan were injured. The injured were shifted to hospital. The accused Babu Jut, Bhola and their unidentified accomplice escaped from the scene. Lower Mall police registered a case against the accused and shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 908 road traffic accident in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 957 were injured. Out of this, 568 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 389 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.