First-ever annual public policy moot from today

LAHORE : The first Annual Public Policy Conference will be held here Monday (today).

The two-day conference will be held at the National School of Public Policy from Monday (today) to Tuesday (tomorrow). Researchers will present research papers in the conference organised on the topic of social policy financing. National School of Public Policy Rector Dr Ijaz Munir said that the conference being organised by the National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP) will present its recommendations in the formulation of government social policy. He said that the purpose of the conference was to provide suggestions on reducing the wastage of resources after a critical review of government initiatives and to help policy makers in increasing the efficiency of public sector expenditure. Clarifying the relationship between Pakistan's development and integrated social policy with the help of researchers is included in the conference's objectives. There will be consultation on the action plan to improve programmes like security, health insurance. Dr Ijaz said that discussion on effective social security and financial assistance mechanism for children, disabled persons and old persons would also be the subject of the conference. He said that the effectiveness of the state-funded Sehat Sahulat Insurance Programme would also be evaluated, while the aim of the conference was to develop a local social policy index for Pakistan in the light of international experiences.