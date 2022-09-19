Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have done my Matric with 643 out of 1050 in 2019, and FSc with 725 out of 1100 in 2021 from Lahore Board. Sir, I applied to Quaid-e-Azam University in International Relations (IR), Political Science and History, but rejected due to less aggregate. So now I am thinking of applying in one of the following BS courses: Mass Communication and Sociology. I request you to please guide me and suggest the most suitable subject and university which will help me in my future career prospects. (Aitzaz Nadeem Chishti, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Chishti, as you didn’t mention whether you did FSc Pre-Medical or FSc Pre-Engineering; therefore, in case of FSc Pre-Medical, I recommend you do BS Hons Biological Science/ Biomedical Science/ Environmental Science and in case you did FSc Pre-Engineering; then BS Hons in Computer Science/Business Administration or any type of engineering degree would be your best choice from any public and private sector institutions. You can do well in one of these programmes which are relevant and according to your previous academic background. However, the subjects you are interested in are very popular but in your case be the second choice because for the subjects which you want to study a student having studied Political Science, Civics or Mass Communication at Intermediate level can do better.

Q2: Sir, I have done ACCA and recently completed my BSc (Hons) in Applied Accounting. I have a chance to do an MSc in Professional Accountancy from the University of London. I want your expert opinion if it is the right choice or I should go for CFA because I also have an interest in CFA and I should do an internship in an audit firm or apply for a job in any company. (Rizwan Amjad, Karachi).

Ans: Dear Rizwan, you have achieved the necessary professional qualification in the accountancy field. At this stage, I would suggest you gain some experience at least three to five years in the same area. During this time you will get to know the areas within accountancy that are of more interest to you and close to your heart. This is the time that you can think about or explore the possibility of further education either as a professional accountant or consider a more academic route such as an MPhil and PhD. However, right now working in trade or industry should be your first priority.

Q3: Respected Mr Abidi, I am a lawyer by profession with three years’ experience as a civil attorney. But I want to change my area of specialisation. Please guide me which area of legal practice has huge potential in the future for personal and professional growth and development. (Yamaan Sajid Kamboh Advocate – Narang Mandi)

Ans: Dear Mr Yamaan, legal education and knowledge of law can be used in many ways. There are a number of specialisations that you can choose from depending on where you want to practice. If this is Pakistan there are emerging opportunities in corporate and business Law, Maritime Law and Intellectual Property where you can work with multinationals or as an independent consultant.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I am a student of MBBS in Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad, which is now known as Faisalabad Medical University. Sir, I’m writing this email in a terrible situation. I have failed the 2nd year MBBS final examination and now I have to appear in supplementary exam. I also failed my 1st-year MBBS but passed in supplementary exams. I just wanted to ask you what I should do now. The first thing I will do is to try my best to pass the supplementary exams. I want to know how it can affect me in the future. What are the career options for me after completing my MBBS?

(Ghazanfar Rana, Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Rana, it depends on what interest you develop by the time you pass your MBBS. However, I think passing final exams should be your first priority which you are already doing. After passing your MBBS following programmes would be the best for your future career: Radiology, Anesthetics or Pediatrics. You can also do masters and research in relevant fields to improve your career prospects.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).