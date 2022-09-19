CM approves provision of gas to villages, industries

LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approved the project for the provision of gas to the villages and industries with the cooperation of a private sector.

LNG Easy Private Limited will provide gas to villages and industries of Punjab. The CM revealed that the Punjab government would assist the LNG Easy Private Ltd in the rural gasification programme, adding the promotion of green fuel would end environmental pollution in the province. He stated that the long overdue demand of the people would be fulfilled by providing gas in the villages with the cooperation of a private sector.

The chief minister highlighted that it was included in the Punjab government’s priorities to provide environment-friendly green fuel to the people of Punjab. Mian Yasir Hamid CEO LNG Easy Private Limited stated that the practice of cutting down trees and burning wood would be eradicated with the provision of gas in the villages.

Tahir Ashrafi: The chief minister said that national interests had always been his and his government’s preference. The chief minister expressed these views while talking to Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi who called on him here Sunday.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif shutting down of Seerat Academy and making it inactive was not only sorrowful but condemnable as well. He stated that these were the projects of the nation and the national exchequer was damaged by halting them. He deplored that the opponents’ thinking revolved only around their vested interests and he and his government always given preference to the national interests.

The chief minister revealed that the Seerat Academy would be restored and the Muttahida Ulema Board would be activated, adding that MPhil classes would be started in the Seerat Academy. He disclosed that MPhil classes would be conducted in collaboration with the prominent Madina University, Jamia Al-Azhar, and with other renowned universities of the Islamic world. He highlighted that after activating Muttahida Ulema Board the service of religion would be taken from it, adding that the Seerat Academy would be made the centre for taking decisions regarding the religion.

The CM apprised that a research work would be done relating to religious curriculum in the Seerat Academy, adding that efforts to create harmony between the inter-religion and inter-faith would be continued. He said that the restoration work of the affected mosques and the madaris would also be done. Pervaiz Elahi underscored that the all-out effort would be made to create national unity for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees. He stated that the Arabian countries and their institutions would be given facilitation in providing relief activities for the flood affectees in Punjab, adding that a transparent mode of action would be formulated to help the flood affectees.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi lauded the efforts of Pervaiz Elahi for the rehabilitation of the flood- affectees. Tahir Ashrafi stated that the CM’s services for the religion would always be remembered and endorsed the decision of the government to bring Muttahida Ulema Board Act.

MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, former President Bank Of Punjab Hamesh Khan and senior officials were also present on the occasion.