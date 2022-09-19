PSF hires Fahim as head coach once again

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has shelved its foreign coach project due to current situation of the country and has once again hired Fahim Gul as head coach.

Fahim, who was sacked by the federation in 2018, has been working in the same capacity with Punjab Squash Association for some time.

“Yes, we have hired him as our head coach. He will be on probation. All three coaches have got performance-based hiring,” said Secretary PSF Zafaryab Iqbal when contacted.

He added that they are still in search of foreign coaches but the project has been for the time being put off due to the current situation of the country.

“Hiring a foreign coach involves huge finances. We have put this hiring of any Egyptian or English coach on hold due to the current situation of the country,” said the secretary.

It is worth adding here that recently the federation relieved its associate coaches Asif Khan and Fazal Shah and added Zulfiqar Khan and Farhan Zaman to its coaching panel.

Interestingly, the PSF before Fahim hired former world number six Mir Zaman Gul as the national coach for six months on probation. But it released Zaman after just six sessions with local players. To a question about inconsistency in policies, PSF secretary said there has been consistency in the federation’s policies but desired results were not produced.