‘Having two Australians in dressing room will help Pakistan’

KARACHI: Pakistan will have the assistance of two Australians in the dressing room in the form of bowling coach Shaun Tait and mentor Mathew Hayden during the ICC T20 World Cup which will begin in Australia next month.

And Shaun Tait feels that this will help Pakistan. “I say it will be a slight advantage,” he told a news conference here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

“Players are playing around the world and they have played in Australia before. But yes, discussions with the players will be a lot more positive and will be easy to talk as we have played and that’s our home,” Shaun said.

“In general, I think cricket is played around the world and I think the guys have played everywhere and used to conditions everywhere. But we can give them more confidence. If you have a couple of Australian guys in the dressing room I think it helps,” Shaun said.

He said that Pakistan have a decent pace battery. “I think six months now I have been in the job and have a good look at everyone and got a chance to build good relationship with the bowlers,” Shaun said. “They are going very well. Most of them are fit and couple of guys are still coming back but it’s been good,” said the former Australian pacer.

Shaun said that Pakistan’s ace pacer Shaheen Afridi has made significant improvement. “I heard that he is coming along well. That was the last I heard. He has made significant improvement.

And that’s all I know to be honest,” said the 39-year-old Shaun.

He said that he does not think that they will be any big surprise as far as the pitches behaviour in Karachi is concerned.

“I have not seen the pitch here. I just came here. I was not here the last night. I think the guys are used to it. The English side is playing around the world and Pakistan side has played here. I don’t think there will be any great surprise with the pitch,” Shaun said.

The coach praised the recent performances of fast bowler Haris Rauf, particularly his pace and accuracy. “Haris Rauf showed consistency in the Asia Cup. He has got the pace, swing and aggression.

He bowled in the right areas and made it difficult for the batsmen.

“He worked on his death bowling a lot. He is a guy who is keeping it simple and is enjoying his training,” said Shaun.

He said Naseem Shah was an “intelligent” young bowler with natural skill with the new ball. He said he was “going to become a great bowler”.