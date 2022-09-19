City of problems

Karachi is one of the world’s fastest growing cities but its problems appear to be growing at an even quicker pace. Pollution, traffic and water and electricity shortage are the major issues faced by the people of Karachi. The dilapidated condition of the roads causes a lot of inconvenience to the people via traffic jams and frequent accidents. Heavy monsoon rains have only exacerbated this problem as there is no proper drainage system, causing floods that bring the city to a standstill. In addition, overflowing gutters and leaking sewage lines are par for the course. The local administration has proven to be a total failure. They can’t even build a half-decent public transportation system as after spending years on the BRT all they have to show for it are a handful of buses. Therefore, the federal government is requested to look into these matters without any further delay and to take suitable steps to solve these problems.
Umaima Maryam
Karachi
Using games in teaching can help increase student participation, foster social and emotional learning and motivate...
Nepra has once again increased the cost of electricity in lieu of monthly fuel adjustment charges. This is totally...
Constant loadshedding is a nuisance for the citizens, disrupting every facet of their lives. Despite nearly every...
The checking system at our airports is quite outdated and troublesome for the passengers. The checking staff can be...
Deforestation is rapidly increasing in many areas across rural Sindh, especially in Sangrar in the Sukkur district....
The introduction of new taxes on real-estate owners are grossly unfair. Our real-estate markets are already down and...
Comments