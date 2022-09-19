City of problems

Karachi is one of the world’s fastest growing cities but its problems appear to be growing at an even quicker pace. Pollution, traffic and water and electricity shortage are the major issues faced by the people of Karachi. The dilapidated condition of the roads causes a lot of inconvenience to the people via traffic jams and frequent accidents. Heavy monsoon rains have only exacerbated this problem as there is no proper drainage system, causing floods that bring the city to a standstill. In addition, overflowing gutters and leaking sewage lines are par for the course. The local administration has proven to be a total failure. They can’t even build a half-decent public transportation system as after spending years on the BRT all they have to show for it are a handful of buses. Therefore, the federal government is requested to look into these matters without any further delay and to take suitable steps to solve these problems.

Umaima Maryam

Karachi