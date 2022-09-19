Another hike

Nepra has once again increased the cost of electricity in lieu of monthly fuel adjustment charges. This is totally uncalled for at a time when the people are struggling to cope with inflation. There seems to be no end to this oppression and the downtrodden are not going to get any relief as long as the IMF is in the driving seat of our economy.
The incumbent government needs to subsidize electricity to provide some relief to the public.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Karachi is one of the world’s fastest growing cities but its problems appear to be growing at an even quicker pace....
Using games in teaching can help increase student participation, foster social and emotional learning and motivate...
Constant loadshedding is a nuisance for the citizens, disrupting every facet of their lives. Despite nearly every...
The checking system at our airports is quite outdated and troublesome for the passengers. The checking staff can be...
Deforestation is rapidly increasing in many areas across rural Sindh, especially in Sangrar in the Sukkur district....
The introduction of new taxes on real-estate owners are grossly unfair. Our real-estate markets are already down and...
Comments