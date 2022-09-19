Another hike

Nepra has once again increased the cost of electricity in lieu of monthly fuel adjustment charges. This is totally uncalled for at a time when the people are struggling to cope with inflation. There seems to be no end to this oppression and the downtrodden are not going to get any relief as long as the IMF is in the driving seat of our economy.

The incumbent government needs to subsidize electricity to provide some relief to the public.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad