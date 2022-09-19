Constant loadshedding is a nuisance for the citizens, disrupting every facet of their lives. Despite nearly every politician promising otherwise, loadshedding and blackouts have remained a feature of our lives for as long as anyone can remember. If anything, the problem seems to get worse with each passing year.
Students are among those most affected by the power shortage issues. Their study routines are scrambled and at times they are forced to sit at a desk for long hours with no reprieve from the sweltering summer time. We can solve this problem by making the thermal power plants more efficient, producing more electricity from less fuel. We should replace the old and inefficient plants with highly efficient combined-cycle power plants.
Ehaab Shakeel
Lahore
