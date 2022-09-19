Retraining required

The checking system at our airports is quite outdated and troublesome for the passengers. The checking staff can be very rude; they should be more polite and cooperative, and try to explain the rules and procedures to the travellers. I recently travelled from Islamabad to Skardu and there was an item in my luggage that was to be booked, but it was seized by the staff and thrown in the dustbin without any explanation.

I protested that the item was not harmful and was part of the luggage to be booked, but they became aggressive and dismissed my objections. I registered a complaint about this behaviour with the relevant authorities but, unsurprisingly, they have not yet bothered to respond.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu