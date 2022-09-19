Gas equals green

Deforestation is rapidly increasing in many areas across rural Sindh, especially in Sangrar in the Sukkur district. This is largely a result of the Sui Southern Gas Company’s continued failure to supply natural gas to these areas, forcing villagers to rely on firewood and cotton crop sticks for cooking and heating. Cotton crops have been totally destroyed by the flash floods, forcing people to rely solely on firewood and cut down more trees.

If the government provides these people with a gas supply for their homes, which is their basic right, people won’t cut trees and the government would not be required to spend billions on planting new trees. By doing this, we can reduce deforestation and the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, two of the main contributors to global warming. The relevant authorities must look into the matter and ask SSGC and other pertinent organizations to expand natural gas transmission to remote villages that have been yearning for such facilities since Pakistan’s creation.

A Qayoom Mangrio

Sukkur