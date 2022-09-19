The next disaster?

Rising inflation has made it difficult for people to make ends meet, especially for the lower-income group. Furthermore, unemployment is on the rise as employer’s lay-off workers in order to meet rising costs.
No action is being taken to address the economic problems, parliamentarians take to the streets to voice their own grievances and forget about the problems of the people. If things continue like this, we will soon be facing a famine-like situation.
Zarmeen Muhammad Abdullah
Karachi
