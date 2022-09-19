Time to grow up

The prevalence of the Covid pandemic around two years before had disrupted the global supply chains resulting in a significant contraction of the economy. Pakistan was not an exception, as the pandemic left millions of people unemployed, pushing thousands of families below the poverty line. The country’s economy was witnessing some recovery, but the Russo-Ukraine war, coupled with domestic political instability, further squeezed our fiscal space. Ordinary citizens suffered severely due to back-breaking inflation. The IMF’s board approval for the release of loans worth $ 1.1 billion was seen as a sign of relief amid fast depleting foreign exchange reserves. But the recent floods have ruined any chances of economic stability.

It was hoped that political forces on both sides of the aisle would sacrifice their short-term political point scoring for the larger public interest, providing space for the devastated economy to recover. Sadly, it has been business as usual for the politicians, who are busy shoring up their support base while a third of the country has become uninhabitable. It is high time that all relevant stakeholders show some semblance of political maturity in the interest of the electorate from which they derive their power.

Asad Aziz

Khushab