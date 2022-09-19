 
Monday September 19, 2022
Karachi

Rising Art

September 19, 2022

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hanif Shahzad’s art students. Titled ‘Rising Art’, the show will run at the gallery from September 24 to October 1. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.

