Monday September 19, 2022
Karachi

Antigone

September 19, 2022

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a political play about basic human rights that is also a tribute in the blood of a simple girl to her loved one. Titled ‘The Story of a Rebel Princess: Antigone’, the play will run at 8pm until September 21 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.

