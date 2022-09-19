Quaid’s Pakistan

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aroosa Rana. Titled ‘Probable Disbeliefs’, the...
The Sindh High Court has issued bailable warrants against the District Municipal Corporation Central administrator...
A suspect who had escaped after being wounded during an alleged encounter with the police in the Federal B Area was...
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, on Saturday chaired a meeting of the...
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and the Karachi Gymkhana Club are hosting ‘Live Music Aid Concert 2022 for...
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hanif Shahzad’s art students. Titled ‘Rising...
Comments