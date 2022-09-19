 
Monday September 19, 2022
Quaid's Pakistan

September 19, 2022

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adnan Mairaj Malik. Titled ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’, the show will run at the gallery until September 25. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

