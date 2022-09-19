 
close
Monday September 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Probable Disbeliefs

September 19, 2022

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aroosa Rana. Titled ‘Probable Disbeliefs’, the show will run at the gallery until September 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Comments