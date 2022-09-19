Zaman asks CM to explain status of relief work for flood victims

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Sindh Assembly, on Saturday wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah asking him about the status of the relief work done by the Sindh government for the flood victims in the province.

“I want to inquire about the state of relief work done by the Sindh Government for the flood victims of this province. As a member of the Sindh Assembly and a citizen of this province, I am concerned about the proper distribution of both foreign and domestic aid. For example, a few days back, a large number of tents and rations which were donated by foreign countries were found stored in a private warehouse with alleged help of a local Pakistan Peoples Party councilor,” the letter read. Zaman stated that the flood victims across Sindh had been suffering from various diseases and as per the latest health department data pertaining to the period from July till September, as many as 660,120 flood victims reported various illnesses at government-run medical camps in the flood-affected areas. In addition to diseases, the flood victims were also suffering from starvation and homelessness, and had been complaining of not receiving rations and tents as the local administration and Sindh government was nowhere on ground to help them, the PTI MPA claimed.

He asked the CM what measures the provincial government had taken to ensure that aid was being properly distributed among the flood victims and what actions had been taken against those officials who were not fulfilling their duty during the catastrophe.

Zaman also asked the CM that if dams were not the solutions to tackle floods, what the solution was.

He also asked whether the provincial government had planned to build water reservoirs throughout Sindh and whether in the post-flood scenario, it would provide any incentives or aid to farmers as 90 per cent of the crops in Sindh had been damaged.