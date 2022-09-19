Local commander of banned militant outfit arrested

A local commander of a banned militant outfit was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with the police in the Baldia Town area on Sunday. Moreover, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested an alleged car thief.

According to details, a local commander of a banned militant outfit, who was identified as Irshad Gul, alias Commando, was arrested in the Baldia Town area.

Police said he was associated with the Swat chapter of a banned militant outfit.

They said the suspect had formed a 10-member gang that was involved in street crime and robberies across the city.

Police also said that the suspect’s gang was active in the West, Korangi, East and Central districts. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

Separately, the AVLC police arrested an alleged car thief during a raid carried out on a tip-off in the Jamshed Quarters area. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Abdul Latif. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.