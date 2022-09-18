Three HMC surgeons win awards

PESHAWAR: Three surgeons of the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) have been honoured with the ‘Best Young Surgeons of Pakistan’ awards by the Pakistan Orthopaedic Association.

The awards were given for outstanding contributions in two different specialties in the field of orthopaedic and spine surgery.

Dr Aamir Kamran Khattak of the Orthopedic and Spine Department of HMC received the award for his meritorious services in Orthoplastic Surgery and Dr Amanullah and Dr Sanaullah won the same in Sports Surgery category.

The award ceremony was held in Karachi and attended by national and international surgeons and medical experts. The aim of the awards by POA was to nationally recognise the services of doctors in the field of surgery in hospitals across the country.

The surgeons who received the awards termed this achievement as an honor for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that HMC is a great institution for young doctors with excellent medical and training services in the best environment under the supervision of experienced medical experts, which is why the medical specialists attached to the hospital have achieved distinctions at the national and international levels.

Congratulating the surgeons who received the awards, Medical Director of the hospital Prof Dr Shahzad Akbar said that HMC has achieved a prominent position in the field of Orthopedic and Spine Surgery, and the recent awards is an acknowledgment of this.