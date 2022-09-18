Bahrain’s RHF announces plans to divert its resources towards Pak flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The Kingdom of Bahrain’s Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) has announced plans to divert its resources towards the victims of Pakistan’s devastating floods.

King of Bahrain representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs, Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who dashed from Manama to Islamabad for expressing Kingdom’s solidarity with the flood victims and people of Pakistan, made assessment about the losses and announced to help the needy generously. According to the Bahrain mission here Shaikh Nasser has met authorities concerned in the presence of Kingdom’s Ambassador Muhammad Ebrahim Muhammad Abdulqader, Dr Mustafa Al-Sayed Al-Ameen, Secretary RHF, undersecretary of Bahrain health ministry, Dr Waleed Al-Manae, and officers from the National Guard.

Shaikh Nasser spoken of constant humanitarian initiatives launched by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the honorary president of the RHF, to provide relief to the afflicted people in brotherly and friendly countries, as well as extend a helping hand to the needy across the world. He conveyed sentiments of solidarity on behalf of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Bahrain.

Shaikh Nasser affirmed that Bahrain stands with the Pakistani people at the face of current humanitarian crisis and wished peace and prosperity for it.