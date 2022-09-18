25,513 drivers fined

Islamabad: The Islamabad capital police constituted special squads to take stern action against vehicles with fancy and non-pattern number plates and also against those preparing such number plates and vendors in the capital city.

Islamabad Capital Police issued 25,513 challaned tickets to vehicles during the ongoing year for violating traffic rules and using fancy and non-pattern number plates.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Islamabad said that the efforts of the Islamabad capital police officials have helped significantly to reduce the number of fatal accidents in the federal capital Islamabad.

He further said that similar initiatives need to be taken to ensure the safety of the lives of the citizens and make Islamabad an accident-free city. In the future, the Islamabad capital police aim to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against traffic rules violators.

Similarly, the behaviour of citizens on the road reflects the social norms of the society, he added.