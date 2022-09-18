25,513 drivers fined

Islamabad: The Islamabad capital police constituted special squads to take stern action against vehicles with fancy and non-pattern number plates and also against those preparing such number plates and vendors in the capital city.
Islamabad Capital Police issued 25,513 challaned tickets to vehicles during the ongoing year for violating traffic rules and using fancy and non-pattern number plates.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Islamabad said that the efforts of the Islamabad capital police officials have helped significantly to reduce the number of fatal accidents in the federal capital Islamabad.
He further said that similar initiatives need to be taken to ensure the safety of the lives of the citizens and make Islamabad an accident-free city. In the future, the Islamabad capital police aim to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against traffic rules violators.
Similarly, the behaviour of citizens on the road reflects the social norms of the society, he added.
MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain alias Iqbal and four other accused in the murder case of a dancer...
PESHAWAR: Three surgeons of the Hayatabad Medical Complex have been honoured with the ‘Best Young Surgeons of...
MANSEHRA: The flood affectees belonging to Manoor valley on Saturday took to the streets and demanded the government...
ISLAMABAD: The Kingdom of Bahrain’s Royal Humanitarian Foundation has announced plans to divert its resources...
Rawalpindi : Anti-Narcotics Force while conducting raids in different areas, managed to recover over 195 kg narcotics...
Islamabad: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad held the 2022 K-Movie Festival at Pakistan National...
Comments