Pakistan needs $30bn to address floods losses, US Congress told

WASHINGTON: Chairperson of Congressional Caucus on Pakistan Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has said that Pakistan needed 30 billion dollars to address damages caused by floods,according to reports.

She said it was an initial estimate. She also presented a resolution in the US Congress on the recent destruction caused by floods in Pakistan.

She said that she had visited Pakistan a few days ago and in her life she had not seen such a big disaster because of floods.

“Pakistan is submerged and 33 million people are homeless, crops are ruined and infrastructure is destroyed,” she said. “More than 300 bridges of Pakistan have been washed away in the floods,” she said, adding that Pakistan needed years to recover from the effects of this flood.

Sheila Jackson appealed for immediate aid from the United States for the floods in Pakistan. Addressing the Congress, she said that the US could not leave its ally alone in this difficult time.