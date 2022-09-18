37 more perish in floods across country: NDMA

Ag Agencies

KARACHI/MULTAN: As many as 37 more people died in the flood-related incidents all over the country during the last 24 hours, the NDMA on Saturday said.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 32 people died in Sindh, while five people died in Balochistan, taking the death toll to 1,545. So far, 678 people have died in Sindh, 306 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 299 in Balochistan, 191 in Punjab, 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 48 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NDMA said 92 people were injured due to the rains and floods during the last 24 hours. Since June, 1,412,850 people have been injured, while more than 36,000 houses were damaged and as many as 80 districts in the country are still affected.

The water level in the river in upstream at Sukkur and Guddu barrages has dropped to normal flow. The water inflow at the Kotri Barrage was recorded at 316,385 cusecs and outflow of 290,390 cusecs and was flowing at ‘Low Flood’. This drop in the river’s water level will facilitate the discharge of water that has submerged vast areas of Sindh.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Katcha area in Thatta district as the flood stream from Kotri is moving towards the Indus delta to enter the Arabian Sea. Scores of flood victims have taken refuge at the river dykes after their villages were submerged in the water. The flooding in the river has badly affected the low-lying areas, besides damaging the crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.