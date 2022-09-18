Austria blank Pakistan in Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Austria blanked Pakistan 4-0 in the Davis Cup Group I tie at Sportland Arena in Tulln an der Donau on Saturday.
Experienced doubles pair Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq were unable to crack Austrian defence, as Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler prevailed 6-3, 6-3 to give the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead on the red clay courts.
Later, in the first reverse singles, Austrian top seed Rodionov Jurij defeated Muzammil Murtaza 6-2, 6-2 to make it 4-0. Both teams then decided not to go ahead with the second reverse singles as Austria took the tie 4-0.
