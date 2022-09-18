Southern Punjab win to keep semi-final hope alive

LAHORE: Sohaib Maqsood struck form at the right time as his unbeaten half-century helped Southern Punjab beat table toppers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets in the 28th fixture of the National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday evening.

The right-handed Sohaib coming to bat at number three belted seven fours and three sixes in an unbeaten knock of 61 from 44 balls. He knitted a 68-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Salman Ali Agha (33, 28b, six fours) and helped his side achieve the target with 29 balls to spare.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out on the final delivery of the 20th over. Kamran Ghulam – who top-scored for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a 40-ball 54, struck one four and four towering sixes. He added 52 runs for the seventh wicket with skipper Khalid Usman (16 off 18, one six).

For Southern Punjab, Hassan Khan was the most successful bowler with match figures of 4-1-21-3. He was supported by right-arm fast Mohammad Ilyas who bagged two wickets for 39 runs.

Southern Punjab beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133 all out, 20 overs (Kamran Ghulam 54; Hassan Khan 3-21, Mohammad Ilyas 2-39)

Southern Punjab 136-4, 15.1 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 61 not out, Salman Ali Agha 33, Umar Siddiq 26) Player of the match – Sohaib Maqsood (Southern Punjab)