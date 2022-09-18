Juve coach Allegri ‘amused’ by talk of his sacking

TURIN: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday he was ‘amused’ by calls for his sacking from some fans after a dismal start to the season.

“I’m happy that we’re talking about the dismissal of Allegri again, I had missed it a lot. I missed it because it amuses me,” Allegri told a press conference on the eve of Sunday’s Serie A game at Monza. “Everyone makes mistakes, me first, I certainly make more than the others, but right now we need clarity,” he added.

Juventus are eighth in Serie A and have lost their first two matches in the Champions League. The 55-year-old is in his second spell as Juventus coach, having been sacked in 2019 after the team’s early Champions League exit.