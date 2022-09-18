Pogba´s brother ´likely to be charged´ in extortion case

PARIS: The elder brother of Paul Pogba and four others are "likely to be charged" on Saturday in an extortion case targeting the French football star, judicial sources said.
They are due to appear before a judge later in the day, the sources said.
Mathias Pogba, 32, has admitted to being behind a bizarre video published online on August 27 promising "great revelations" about the Juventus player and French national team member.
The four others are all close to the Pogba brothers and are aged between 27 and 36. The five have been held in custody since Tuesday and Wednesday.
Paul Pogba had filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors on July 16, saying he was the target of a 13-million-euro blackmail plot.
CHICAGO: Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson fired a nine-under par 63 to seize a three-stroke lead after Friday’s...
LONDON: Aston Villa eased the pressure on under-fire boss Steven Gerrard with a 1-0 win over Southampton on Friday as...
ISLAMABAD: Austria blanked Pakistan 4-0 in the Davis Cup Group I tie at Sportland Arena in Tulln an der Donau on...
VALENCIA, Spain: Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest men’s tennis world number one in history at 19 after his US Open...
CHARLOTTE: The upstart Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series pulling talent from the PGA Tour has diminished next week’s...
LAHORE: Sohaib Maqsood struck form at the right time as his unbeaten half-century helped Southern Punjab beat table...
Comments