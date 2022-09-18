Pakistan start training for England T20 series

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team on Saturday held its first training session here at the National Stadium to prepare for the seven-match T20 series against England which will begin on September 20.

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and bowling coach Shan Tait did not attend the training session. According to the PCB spokesman Tait was not feeling well.

Pakistan team had assembled Friday night here at the designated hotel with Rizwan and team official Shahid Aslam joining the lot on Saturday.

Pakistan team did a tough workout in the training session which started after 7pm under floodlights.

Besides fielding practice, Pakistan did a hectic workout in batting and bowling and all players looked very excited. Pakistan recently featured in the Asia Cup in the UAE whether they lost the final against Sri Lanka after a tough fight.