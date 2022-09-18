Pakistan start training for England T20 series

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team on Saturday held its first training session here at the National Stadium to prepare for the seven-match T20 series against England which will begin on September 20.
Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and bowling coach Shan Tait did not attend the training session. According to the PCB spokesman Tait was not feeling well.
Pakistan team had assembled Friday night here at the designated hotel with Rizwan and team official Shahid Aslam joining the lot on Saturday.
Pakistan team did a tough workout in the training session which started after 7pm under floodlights.
Besides fielding practice, Pakistan did a hectic workout in batting and bowling and all players looked very excited. Pakistan recently featured in the Asia Cup in the UAE whether they lost the final against Sri Lanka after a tough fight.
CHICAGO: Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson fired a nine-under par 63 to seize a three-stroke lead after Friday’s...
LONDON: Aston Villa eased the pressure on under-fire boss Steven Gerrard with a 1-0 win over Southampton on Friday as...
ISLAMABAD: Austria blanked Pakistan 4-0 in the Davis Cup Group I tie at Sportland Arena in Tulln an der Donau on...
VALENCIA, Spain: Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest men’s tennis world number one in history at 19 after his US Open...
CHARLOTTE: The upstart Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series pulling talent from the PGA Tour has diminished next week’s...
LAHORE: Sohaib Maqsood struck form at the right time as his unbeaten half-century helped Southern Punjab beat table...
Comments