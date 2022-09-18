Climate takes backseat in Italy vote despite extreme events

ANCONA, Italy: From parched rivers to a glacier collapse and this week’s deadly storms, Italy has suffered numerous climate events this year -- but many politicians pay the subject little more than lip service.

Desperate to see some firm commitments ahead of September 25 elections, climate activists staged a sit-in at the Rome offices of frontrunner Giorgia Meloni earlier this month.

They demanded a public meeting with the far-right leader, but police carted them off the premises.

Concern over the spiralling cost of living has drowned out the debate over how to tackle the devastation caused by global warming.

The war in Ukraine has put the risk to energy supplies centre stage in a country heavily reliant on Russian gas. That has prompted a fresh drive for renewables -- but also an increase in production in coal-fired plants.

Michele Giuli, a member of the Last Generation movement that stormed Meloni’s office, said deadly floods in central Italy this week had to refocus thinking.

Many have linked the extreme weather event to climate change, including Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

"People have died...," he told AFP. "This must make us reflect. "What do we want to do with our lives, while the Italian state does nothing to reduce emissions and avoid tens of thousands of similar deaths in the next few years?"