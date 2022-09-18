London protests over fatal police shooting

LONDON: Dozens of protesters gathered outside the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police on Saturday, accusing the force of racism following the fatal shooting of 24-year-old black man, Chris Kaba.
Investigators are considering whether race was a factor in the shooting of rapper Kaba on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car, which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.
A firearms officer has been suspended while the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) carries out a homicide investigation.
Kaba’s family have demanded a speedy resolution to the probe, but investigators have said it could last up to nine months.
