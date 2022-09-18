HSA, ICCI to promote research, innovative solutions to industry

ISLAMABAD: The Health Services Academy (HSA) and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday reached an agreement to promote research and development, especially in the field of medical technology development, field of pharmaceuticals and collaboration on various common grounds.

“Today we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to meet the needs of local industry, especially in the areas of medical technologies development, pharmaceutical and other needs of the local industry”, Vice Chancellor HSA said after signing the memorandum at the ICCI headquarters in Islamabad.

Dr Shahzad Ali Khan maintained that HSA and ICCI have developed an understanding by identifying various grounds for collaboration to address the social determinants of health.

“This agreement of collaboration will help both the parties to extend their shared mission and objectives. Industry-Academia Linkage is critical for development; Health Services Academy, partnering with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for joint ventures”, he said and added that they could also help the industry in conducting clinical trials, preparing projects under corporate social responsibility for health in Pakistan.

The local industry should come to come forward and submit their needs in research and HSA will lead, he assured and hoped that this collaboration would result in the provision of a trained and qualified workforce for the industry.

President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir said they had to hire Chinese and other countries’ experts for the training of their staff as they were dependent on technologies from other countries to run their industries as locally neither trained people nor solutions were being developed by the academic institutions.

“We hope that this collaboration with HSA would benefit both the parties while other academic institutions would come forward and seek the requirements of the local industry to meet them through research and development, training and other innovative means”, he added.

On the occasion, it was decided that in the coming week, ICCI’s senior management will pay a visit to HSA for more collaboration.

Vice President ICCI Muhammad Faheem Khan; Former SVP ICCI Naveed Malik, Manager I&C Abdul Moeed, Member ICCI Dr Shazia Shehzadi, Convener HEC Committee ICCI M. Adnan Mukhtar were also present.