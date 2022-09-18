President upholds Wafaqi Mohtasib’s decision against overbilling of SNGPL

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi ordered the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) to revise the unjust bill of Rs44,526 charged to a consumer after his gas meter was damaged because of a firing between two groups.

The President gave these directions, while rejecting a representation filed by SNGPL against a decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, wherein, the company was found to have committed maladministration by charging unjustified bill and meter costs from the complainant, President’s Secretariat Press Wing said in a release on Saturday.

Alvi, in his decision, observed that the gas meter was damaged as a result of a firing between two groups not because of the complainant, while the consumer had registered an FIR of the incident. He observed that it was a case of meter damage and not meter tampering and the report furnished by the SNGPL did not also reflect that the complainant was accused of violating the SOPs of the consumer’s gas contract.

The President further noted that the SNGPL had replaced his gas meter after his formal request but his meter was sent to a local laboratory for flow check after a lapse of more than a month, whereas, the company was required to do the checking within five days as per the policy framed by the OGRA.

He said the SNGPL had no basis to recover unregistered consumed gas charges and impose a penalty as it was the domain of a competent court, further stated that the company could only charge for one year, where the period of meter tampering was unknown but in the present case, the period of damage of the meter was well-determined i.e., 20 days till the date of replacement of the damaged meter.

Dr Arif Alvi upheld the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s decision, saying that billing by the SNGPL against the complainant was violation of law and rule of the procedures, laid down by the OGRA, which amounted to the maladministration, therefore, the company’s representation was deserved to be rejected.

The President further directed the SNGPL to report compliance to the Wafaqi Mohtasib within 30 days of his decision. As per details, Brig. Arbab Gul Muhammad, a resident of Peshawar, had filed a complaint to the Wafaqi Mohtasib alleging the gas company to send him an unjustified bill for the month of February 2021, amounting to Rs44,525, including the meter cost of Rs9,004.