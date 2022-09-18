Dwellers of flood-hit Manoor valley stage rally

MANSEHRA: The flood affectees belonging to Manoor valley on Saturday took to the streets and demanded the government to reconstruct schools, roads and bridges.

“The floodwater swept away schools, houses, vehicles, bridges, roads and other infrastructure last month but the government is yet to initiate the relief and rehabilitation activities there,” one of the protesters said.

The protesters from Manoor valley assembled outside the Mansehra Press Club and raised slogans in support of their demands. They accused both federal and provincial governments of totally ignoring them.

They said that the entire Manoor valley was affected by the flash floods on August 25 but the government is yet to restore water and electricity supplies.

“We are without electricity since the natural calamity-hit our valley and swept away micro hydropower projects,” one of the protesters said.

He added that the government should immediately resume education in tents and prefabricated structures in the schools destroyed in the calamity.

Another protester said that the government should dispatch medical teams to the affected valley as gastroenteritis and skin diseases were common there.

“The local lawmakers and district administration representatives are yet to visit the Manoor valley to ensure the emergency relief for us,” he added.